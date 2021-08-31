WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old was booked into jail early Tuesday morning after he broke into a "bait car" and stole several items from it, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a theft in progress near the 7600 block of Southwest Barnes Road at about 4 a.m. The sheriff's office said their "bait car" had been broken into and several items were stolen. According to the sheriff's office, the items stolen had GPS devices on them, so deputies were able to track them in real-time.
Less than 15 minutes after the break-in, deputies and a Beaverton police K-9 unit found the suspect, identified as Sean Garner. The sheriff's office said Garner was found under a nearby building and had the stolen items with him. Garner was booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.
The sheriff's office said the "bait car" was deployed recently in response to an increase in theft calls related to vehicle break-ins.
(6) comments
I can just hear "The Simpsons'" Nelson going "ha ha."
keep him and others in jail
Would of been a riot to watch :)
Great work.
A slap on the wrist and a “you’re a naughty boy” would be in order.
Good work, folks. We need more of this type of proactive enforcement.
[thumbup]
