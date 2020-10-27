CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested by detectives following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Milwaukie, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday, at around 9:20 p.m., deputies were called out to a robbery at Sunrise Market, located at 17186 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.
The suspect fled the scene in a white four-door sedan before deputies arrived to the convenience store.
An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store and asked the clerk for a few items. After the clerk got the items, the suspect displayed a pistol and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said when other customers walked into the store, the suspect grabbed the items the clerk had retrieved and then ran out of the store.
Deputies reviewed store video surveillance and patrol deputies learned where the suspect was likely staying, according to the sheriff's office.
On Monday, detectives contacted the suspect, identified as Vincent Lee Joseph Melton, of Canby, at the Budget Inn, located at 19240 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.
The sheriff's office said detectives obtained a search warrant for Melton's hotel room and seized evidence of the robbery.
Melton was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant - driving while suspended. He was then booked into the Clackamas County Jail on additional charges of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Melton and his activities on or around Sunday is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or at the online email form www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-023003.
