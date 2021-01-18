DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) - A 59-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning following an hours-long standoff in Damascus, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday, at about 4 p.m., deputies responded to a house on Southeast Old Barn Lane where they attempted to arrest John Charles Redenbo on a felony warrant.
The sheriff's office said deputies saw Redenbo at the home before he went inside and barricaded himself.
At about 6 p.m., two people came out of the house. The sheriff's office said one of them was identified as Sade Cleora Geraldine Hollis, 29, of Damascus. Hollis who had a warrant for failing to appear on an identity theft charge in Washington County.
After attempts to contact Redenbo were unsuccessful, SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.
At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, SWAT team members were able to take Redenbo into custody without further incident.
Redenbo will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a parole violation stemming from a second-degree assault charge.
The investigation is ongoing. Possible weapons charges may be filed against Redenbo, according to the sheriff's office.
