SCIO, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred near Scio Wednesday morning.
At around 9:48 a.m., dispatch received a call about a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 226. The caller reported seeing blood coming out of a door and described a man walking away from the area, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the scene and found Ryan Mooney, 45, walking from the area. The sheriff's office said Mooney matched the description given by witnesses.
A short time later, Santiam Hospital reported a man was seeking medical attention for a stab wound to his neck, according to the sheriff's office. The victim was admitted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said detectives served a search warrant at the home, collected evidence and witness statements, and investigated the incident.
Mooney was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective John Lovik II with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.
