Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting woman, setting apartment on fire in Bethany area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for assaulting a woman and setting her apartment on fire in the Bethany area, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to the Westridge Meadows apartments on the 18400 block of Northwest Chemeketa Lane at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday.
The first deputies at the scene found a woman and her mother outside their apartment. Both women were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Investigators said a dog in the apartment was able to escape, but a pet parrot was killed. The apartment sustained heavy fire damage, while two other units had water damage.
No other injuries were reported.
Detectives determined the fire was intentionally set. The suspect, 29-year-old Richard Parrish of Vancouver, was seen leaving the area after the fire started, according to deputies.
Deputies said they learned Parrish had assaulted one of the women living in the apartment two days earlier.
A warrant was issued for Parrish’s arrest. He was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and fourth-degree assault.
His bail was set at $250,000. Deputies said additional charges are likely in this case.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
