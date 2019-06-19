Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman and himself in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham man is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing a woman and himself at a home in Happy Valley, according to deputies.
Emergency crews were called out to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Misty Drive at 11:05 a.m. Monday on reports of a man with a knife who had stabbed a woman.
Callers to 911 said several people ran away from the house, but the suspect was still inside.
The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Deputies said the suspect had barricaded himself in the home with a knife and “aggressive” dogs. SWAT was activated and traffic was blocked in the area.
SWAT members and a K-9 entered the home through a side door and found the suspect on a bed. He was breathing, but not moving and had multiple stab wounds.
Deputies initially believed the suspect, 44-year-old Alain Rafael Rodriguez-Francis, had stabbed himself in the chest, but it was later determined he stabbed himself in the arm.
He was treated at the hospital and then booked into the Clackamas County Jail on the charge of attempted murder. He is also charged with previously failing to appear in court on charges related to a stolen vehicle.
Deputies said the victim is known to Rodriguez-Francis. She was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for cuts and stab wounds to her neck and hands.
Deputies initially reported an incorrect age for the victim, but later corrected that information.
