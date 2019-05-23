Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting at woman 15 times near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man accused of shooting at a woman around 15 times near Roseburg, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred Sunday night in the area of Highway 99 and Grant Smith Road in the Green District.
Detectives said a woman was leaving work and getting picked up when the shots were fired. The woman and the person providing her with a ride were not injured.
Deputies said around 15 shots were fired.
The suspect was identified as Joshua Preston, 36, from the Roseburg area. Investigators said the woman and Preston are known to each other.
No further information was released, including a possible motive.
Preston was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges including attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering and felon in possession of a firearm.
Detectives believe other people were in the area of the shooting when it occurred. Any witnesses or anyone else with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Detectives Division at 541-440-4458.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
