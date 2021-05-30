PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 30-year-old man was arrested for setting fires inside a Walmart in Cornelius on Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at the Walmart store at 220 North Adair Street just before 4:30 p.m. The caller said there was a man inside attempting to start a fire inside the store. When they arrived, they quickly found the suspect, identified as Matthew J. Holt, was standing over a small fire he started by lighting greeting cards and other paper goods on fire. He had also knocked over several displays.
Deputies and Cornelius Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished the fire.
Holt was booked into the Washington County Jail for first-degree arson, recklessly endangering another and parole violation.
WCSO said no injuries were reported. The fire caused several hundred dollars in damage to merchandise and displays.
