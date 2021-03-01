DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A major fraud investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a man accused of using fake nonprofit organizations to obtain money, land and supplies.
The five-month investigation spanned multiple states. On Friday, Tyrone Curtis Powell, 40, was arrested on charges including aggravated theft by deception, identity theft, perjury, unlawful possession of a fictitious identification and fraudulently obtaining a signature.
Investigators said Powell, under the alias of “John P. Hope,” ran “Impossible Roads Foundation,” a supposed nonprofit organization that he claimed built tiny homes for disabled veterans. Powell, according to deputies, convinced an elderly victim to donate three acres of land for the foundation, however Powell ended up securing 30.8 acres and a shop in the transaction.
Powell immediately began assuming the shop and property as his own, according to investigators, and obtained restraining orders against the victim and filed criminal reports accusing the victim of crimes including burglary and theft.
Deputies began to unravel Powell’s past, learning his real name and that he was raised in California, attended Yale University and lived in Arizona, where his “fraudulent activity began to catch up with him in both criminal and civil proceedings.” Powell faced civil litigation for defaulting on loans and claimed he was the victim of identity theft resulting in substantial financial loss, according to investigators. In 2010, an obituary for Powell was printed in an Arizona newspaper.
Powell later fled Arizona, according to investigators, and is believed to have traveled to Alaska and then Bellingham, Washington, where he assumed the identify of “John Hope,” and illegally obtained a Washington identification card and social security card.
Deputies said Powell has operated fraudulent nonprofit organizations under the names “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” “The Missing Piece Foundation Endowment,” “Machine Seven Super Car Tour,” and “Love.” He started the “Impossible Roads Foundation” while in Washington, according to investigators, and obtained large donations from businesses.
Deputies said the majority of the donated items were essentially abandoned, while donated shipping containers that were supposed to be for tiny home structures were sold to other businesses or people.
Search warrants were obtained for Powell’s hotel room in Cottage Grove, as well as the shop in Elkton, leading to his arrest. Deputies said additional charges may follow in this case.
Anyone with information about the investigation or Powell is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us or through the tip line at 541-957-2099.
