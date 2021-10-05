CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested for murder after he stabbed and killed a woman in Cornelius last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 11, Washington County deputies, along with Forest Grove police officers, responded to a domestic disturbance call near the intersection of North Davis Street and North 14th Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Sonia Bahena dead. The sheriff's office said she had been stabbed.
According to the sheriff's office, Jose Rodolpho Torres-Amaro was also found at the scene with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office said Torres-Amaro was released from the hospital on Monday and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Bahena.
The investigation was conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit detectives and members of the Washington County Major Crimes Team. No further details about the investigation have been released by the sheriff's office.