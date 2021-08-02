Sheriff: Man crashed head-on into Hillsboro officer's patrol car following disturbance

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after cutting a woman with a machete during a disturbance, then injuring a Hillsboro police officer in a head-on crash last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation began on July 19 when a Hillsboro police officer responded to a harassment call near the 1200 block of Northeast 51st Avenue just after 10 a.m. A woman reported her former partner, David Hernandez Sarmiento, would not stop contacting her by telephone. The officer attempted to talk with Sarmiento over the phone with the intent of putting him on notice to cease contact.
Just after 1:30 p.m., on the same day, officers were called out to a disturbance at the same residence. The sheriff's office said multiple people called 911 to report hearing yelling and gunfire and that a man was armed with a knife and a bat. Callers also reported that the man had just stabbed someone. While officers were responding to the scene, witnesses reported the suspect, later identified as Sarmiento, had left in a red Toyota RAV4.
The first officer on scene located the RAV4. According to the sheriff's office, Sarmiento accelerated toward the officer's patrol car and hit it head-on. Officer Scott Hanley, a 21-year veteran, was treated at an area hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash. He is now recovering at home, according to the sheriff's office. Sarmiento was taken into custody. As he was being detained, the sheriff's office said officers discovered that Sarmiento had a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Sarmiento and the woman had previously been in a relationship, which had recently ended. The sheriff's office said they also learned that he had arrived at the victim's home that day and began damaging her vehicle with a knife and a baseball bat. The victim came out of her home and Sarmiento cut her arm with a machete. According to the sheriff's office, the victim's son retrieve a firearm and shot Sarmiento. The woman was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sarmiento was released from the hospital on July 24 and then booked into the Washington County Jail. He was arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, stalking, second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, reckless endangering another person, reckless driving, and fourth-degree assault.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation related to the crash involving Officer Hanley, and the Hillsboro Police Department is leading the investigation of the disturbance between Sarmiento and the victim.
