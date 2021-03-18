GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person has died after a house fire in Fairview Thursday morning.
At about 6:20 a.m., Gresham Fire crews were called out to a fire in the 20100 block of Northeast Interlachen Lane.
Gresham Fire Captain Travis Soles told FOX 12 that crews arrived to the scene and found significant fire involvement to the house.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a Gresham police officer arrived within minutes of the 911 report and rescued an elderly woman from a balcony.
A man inside the home did not survive, according to the sheriff's office. The victim has not been identified.
Detectives are investigating a fatal fire at a home in the 20100 blk of NE Interlachen Ln. A @GreshamPD officer arrived within minutes of the 911 report and rescued an elderly woman from a balcony. Unfortunately, a man in the home did not survive. @TIPNW @GreshamFire on scene. pic.twitter.com/LWVgouq761— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) March 18, 2021
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No further details have been released at this time.
