CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested for murder following a deadly shooting in Amboy, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, at around 7 p.m., deputies were called out to the Chelatchie Prairie store, located at 42411 Northeast Yale Bridge Road, on the report of a man who had been shot multiple times.
Life Flight was activated, but the sheriff's office said the victim, identified as 35-year-old Daniel Tveidt, died before they arrived.
The sheriff's office said deputies learned the shooting occurred about nine miles east of the Chelatchie Prairie store.
The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Cody Nutter, according to the sheriff's office.
Nutter was arrested at his home and booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Messman at 564-397-2051.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Placement of this comment would of been better under Mrs Kent's story : Gun violence nearly doubles in Portland as police see another busy weekend.
Realize without a police report, cause would be speculation at this point.
Also, it's not like Oregon is the only State experiencing an increase in murder rates by shooting.
I'd sure be interested in reading a chart updated on a daily basis (at least as frequent as COVID-19 alerts) to track non-law enforcement ( but including emergency response, especially considering Portland is considering having a social, non police response in some pretty scary situations) fatal shooting incidents broken down into city/county, cause (commercial robbery, drug exchange, drug theft, domestic, road rage, sidewalk rage, trespass, no reason, black on black, white on black (and vis versa), other (xyz) minority), adult, juvenile, ect), enough data where a senior citizen could chart incidents, cause and locations to mitigate becoming a statistic themselves.
It's bad enough reading someone was shot and murdered, but when all that's being reported is just kind of blatantly throwing it out in black and white to read, it's almost like we should lock the doors and not come out from anywhere.
I'm sure law enforcement has crime charts, but lack the journalistic ability to expand on the data in cases where maybe, Trex and Bronco Billy shot one another dead over a dime bag at Hollywood and Vine. I don't hang out there, so can mark myself safe in that case. But if Vanna and Pat are shot walking away from an ATM near Oaks Amusement Park, details of the perpetrator could alert me to what to look out for, or even completely avoid the area.
This something like this could be maintained here?
