CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man is facing several charges after he attacked two men with scissors at a MAX stop, and investigators say it may have been because of their race, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a disturbance at the TriMet Green Line MAX platform, located at 9225 Southeast Sunnyside Road, at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday. The sheriff's office said deputies arrived to the scene and found an intoxicated man being restrained by several people.
Witnesses told deputies that the man, identified as Joseph Aaron Haddenham, confronted two men, ages 24 and 25. During the confrontation, Haddenham allegedly pulled out a pair of scissors and attempted to stab the victims. Both victims were cut by the scissors.
According to the sheriff's office, Haddenham made statements during an interview that lead deputies to believe his actions may have been motivated by his perception of the victims' race.
Haddenham was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the disturbance. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on two counts each of menacing, criminal mischief, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and bias crime. His bail has been set at $548,000.
No additional information about the incident has been released by the sheriff's office at this time.