YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing sex abuse charges after he entered a woman’s bedroom through her window and attacked her while she was in bed, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Dylan Thomas Sanchez, 23, of Yamhill, was arrested on Monday after investigators found him at a relative’s house in Willamina.
The sheriff’s office says the attack occurred in rural Yamhill on May 4 just after 5 a.m.
The victim reported to law enforcement that Sanchez had entered her bedroom through an exterior wall window. She said Sanchez held her down and sexually assaulted her. Detectives say the victim was familiar with Sanchez.
The victim and multiple witnesses identified Sanchez to law enforcement and advised that other residents in the house had allowed Sanchez to sleep on the couch due to his intoxication level.
Sanchez was arrested on Monday afternoon based on statements and forensic evidence at the scene and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. He is facing charges including rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.
