ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A man followed a woman off a MAX train, dragged her under a bridge and sexually assault her, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a store on the 20000 block of West Baseline Road in Aloha at 8:52 a.m. Thursday.
A woman asked a clerk to call 911 because a man had attacked her.
Deputies located the suspect, 31-year-old O’Neal Payne, a few blocks away. Deputies said Payne attempted to get away and fought with them, before a Taser was used to take him into custody.
Investigators said the victim was going to Aloha on a MAX train she boarded in the Clackamas area. The suspect was also on the train and followed the woman when she exited at the Willow Creek Transit Center, according to deputies.
Investigators said Payne grabbed the woman near Southwest 197th Avenue. After dragging her under a nearby bridge, deputies said the woman used an electronic stun device to fight him off.
Detectives are looking to contact any witnesses who saw Payne and the woman walking on West Baseline Road at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, or who saw the suspect on the MAX train.
Deputies are also hoping to talk with anyone who recently had unwanted contact from Payne or who has been concerned about his recent behavior. Information can be given to the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
Payne was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, harassment and resisting arrest. Deputies said he also had an outstanding warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board on the charge of second-degree assault.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
