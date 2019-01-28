Sheriff: Man found dead in northern Skamania Co. died of homicidal violence

SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A person found dead in a forested area near Cougar, Washington died of homicidal violence, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says.
Detectives said they found a man dead outside a burnt van last Thursday on forest road 83 near the junction of forest road 90. According to the sheriff’s office, the body did not appear to be burnt.
Authorities on Saturday conducted an autopsy and determined the man’s cause of death to be homicidal violence.
The sheriff’s office Monday morning said it will not release the man’s identity until family members are notified.
Deputies do not believe there is any danger or threat to the public related to the case.
Anyone who was in the area of Ape Cave/Marble Mountain on or around Jan. 23 and saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
