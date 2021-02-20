CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person in critical condition on Friday.
Deputies responded to a 911 call from a driver on Eaden Road in east Clackamas County at 10:00 p.m. The driver said they had stopped and called for help after finding a man lying injured on the side of the road yelling that he had been stabbed.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with several stab wounds on his chest, arm and head, CCSO said. Deputies say they were able to talk to him.
CCSO said the victims’ condition was considered life-threatening, and he was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said he remained in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s identity or provide any additional details at this time.
Detectives are investigating the stabbing. CCSO does not believe there is a threat to the general public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case # 21-003636.
