LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after hitting a Lane County coffee shop employee in the head after he was asked to leave the property, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas Harbick, 61, of McKenzie Bridge, is facing charges including assault in the fourth degree, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree.
According to investigators, Harbick was asked to leave the property after loitering in the area. Deputies said during the dispute, Harbick hit one employee in the back of the head before boarding a Lane Transit District bus.
Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the area and with cooperation from the Lane Transit District stopped the bus a few miles west of the incident location. Harbick cooperated with law enforcement, exited the bus, and was arrested.
The employee who was hit in the head was hurt but was not hospitalized. Detectives continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
And people still wonder why any of us want to conceal carry? People are just losing it all over the place. No one is safe..anywhere. At any time, anyone can be a victim of the crazies on the planet. Not me. No thanks. If I have one hint of someone being a threat, it's my life..my loved ones..our safety first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.