BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.
At about 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Cedar Crest Apartments, located at 4530 Southwest Mueller Drive.
The sheriff's office said there was some sort of altercation in the parking lot and one man was shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.