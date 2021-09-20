YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested following a shooting that injured one person in Lafayette last Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 17, at about 11:13 p.m., deputies were called out to a weapons complaint in the 400 block of North Jackson Street. The sheriff's office said several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and yelling, and Yamhill Communications received a call from a person stating they shot another person.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The suspect, identified by the sheriff's office as Austin James Place, of Lafayette, was detained at the scene. After search warrants were obtained and served and evidence was collected, the sheriff's office said Place was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and recklessly endangering another person. His bail was set at $162,500.
No additional details were released by the sheriff's office.
