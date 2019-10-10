Sheriff: Man in possession of meth said he ‘blacked out,’ crashed into wife’s car in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect told deputies he “blacked out” before he crashed into his wife’s car in the Aloha area, according to deputies.
Washington County deputies responded to the crash scene near Southwest Farmington Road and 158th Avenue at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday.
A woman called 911 to report that another driver hit her Dodge Durango from behind at around 40 mph.
The crash caused her car to spin around and end up on the opposite shoulder of the road.
The woman told deputies she found the front bumper from the car that hit her on the road with the license plate still attached. She recognized the plate to be from her husband’s car.
A short time later, deputies located the suspect’s Chevrolet Cruze near Southwest 192nd Avenue and Murphy Court. The driver was confirmed to be the victim’s husband, 30-year-old Adan Perez Martinez.
Deputies said his car had heavy front-end damage, was leaking fluids and had a deployed airbag.
Martinez told deputies he blacked out and didn’t remember the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Martinez said he had met up with his wife earlier, even though she has a no-contact order against him.
Deputies said a small bag of methamphetamine was found in Martinez’s car.
Martinez was arrested on charges of hit-and-run, possession of meth, fourth-degree assault and a probation detainer violation.
