Sheriff: Man killed female roommate in S. Oregon; victim’s body found in wooded area

SHADY COVE, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of murdering his female roommate and leaving her body in a wooded area of southern Oregon, according to deputies.

Law enforcement received a missing person report about Destiny Anne Finch, 20, on Monday evening. Deputies responded to her home on Brophy Way in Shady Cove and discovered evidence of a possible assault.

Deputies learned Finch had an argument with one of her roommates, 21-year-old Shane Ryan Michael Wayman earlier in the day. Neither was at the home when deputies arrived.

Investigators said Finch lived in the home with her fiancé, along with Wayman and another man.

At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Medford police located Wayman walking along Highway 62. He was detained and his 1999 Hyundai Sonata was then found parked along Highway 62 near the Prospect Ranger Station.

Detectives said they located Finch’s remains just before noon Tuesday in a wooded area near Highway 227 in Douglas County, just across the county line.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

Wayman was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of murder, first-degree assault, second-degree abuse of a corpse and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help with information or video footage, specifically from the areas of Highway 62 from mile marker 18 to Highway 230; Highway 227 between Highway 62 and the Douglas County line; Highway 230 between Highway 62 and Highway 138.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-770-8333.

