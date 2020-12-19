WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a head-on crash in Washington County early Saturday morning.
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash at Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest Riggs Road just before 2:00 a.m.
WCSO said a 2013 Subaru Impreza had been on fire when it crossed the center line and crashed in a 2019 Dodge Caravan.
"The woman driving the van had just finished her shift as a nurse and was able to get out of her van," WCSO said in a press release. "She realized the Subaru was on fire, and the driver was still trapped inside. She was able to flag down other people, and together they pulled the man out of the burning car and away from the flames."
Emergency crews arrived and declared Dagoberto Flores, 24, of Cornelius dead at the scene. Flores's family has been notified.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.