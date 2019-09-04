TANGENT, OR (KPTV) - An elementary school worker called 911 to report a man carrying a rifle and wearing body armor near the school on Wednesday morning, according to deputies.
Tangent Elementary School was put into lockdown as deputies responded to the scene.
The man was located and deputies learned he was legally carrying a rifle and handgun openly, and that he “often does around town.”
The man told deputies he was walking to City Hall to discuss a matter with city staff. City Hall workers were contacted and they said the man was professional and did not make any threats.
After finishing his business with the city, the man said he was returning home when he was contacted by deputies.
Deputies said the man was cooperative, never went on school property and did not threaten anyone with his firearms. Still, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies “counseled him on the perception of walking by a school with a firearm and the alarm it caused, considering recent events nationally.”
“The Linn County Sheriff's Office takes every threat seriously,” according to a sheriff’s office statement, with Sheriff Jim Yon adding, "The safety of our children and schools is our highest priority.”
Deputies said they are continuing to investigate this case.
