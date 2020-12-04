COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old Ryderwood man has pleaded guilty, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
Anthony Depuisaye-Greene pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder. He was arrested in April 2019 following the death of Travis Seiber.
Seiber was found dead in his home in the early morning hours of March 18, 2019. The sheriff's office said Seiber died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office arrested Depuisaye-Greene and his 45-year-old girlfriend at the time, Elizabeth Rogan.
According to the sheriff's office, Rogan admitted her involvement in the murder and told detectives she and Depuisaye-Greene went to Seiber's house to rob him.
Forensic ballistic analysis on a firearm recovered from Depuisaye-Greene and Rogan's home was the same firearm used in the murder, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said Depuisaye-Greene also pleaded guilty on Friday to 16 other charges across Cowlitz and Lewis counties, including a Jan. 18, 2019 burglary of Seiber's home.
Depuisaye-Greene is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.
