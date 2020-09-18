WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for pointing a gun at a woman when she told him to get out of her parking spot, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
The incident occurred in Raleigh Hills just before 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Southwest Laurelwood Avenue.
The woman told investigators that she arrived home on Friday to find a man in a car parked in her assigned space. When she asked him to leave, he pointed a black handgun at her, according to police.
The woman provided deputies with a description of the man, his vehicle and the gun. Investigators then identified the suspect as Matthew R. Shelton, 34, of Hillsboro, and seized a black semi-automatic handgun.
Shelton was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail, where he is facing charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. No additional information was released.
