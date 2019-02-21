ARIEL, WA (KPTV) - A man shooting at his neighbor's home led to a SWAT situation in Cowlitz County, according to deputies.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired at a home on Frasier Road in the Ariel area.
The caller said they could hear debris hitting their home and the suspect yelling for them to go outside so he could “blow them away.”
The suspect, 59-year-old William E. Black, reportedly threatened several times to shoot the reporting party’s family, according to investigators.
Deputies said Black refused to follow law enforcement commands and barricaded himself in his home.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and requested the assistance of the Lower Columbia SWAT Team.
Black remained in the home until the SWAT team used chemical agents, at which point Black came out and was arrested.
The search warrant was served and deputies said firearms were seized from Black’s home and shotgun shell casings were found near the victims’ home.
Black was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on two counts each of harassment constituting threats to kill and reckless endangerment, according to deputies.
Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, who were training in the Cougar area, also responded to assist with the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.