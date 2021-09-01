LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot by a deputy after refusing to drop a rifle and pointing it at other deputies in the South Beach area Wednesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of an armed man walking around with a rifle in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and Southwest Abalone Street. Deputies arrived and located the man with a rifle.
The sheriff's office said deputies repeatedly told the man to drop the rifle. The man pointed the weapon at deputies and was then shot by a deputy.
The man, who's name has not yet been released, was taken by Life Flight to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
No deputies were injured, and involved deputies were placed on paid administrative leave. No additional details have been released by authorities at this time. Oregon State Police is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
