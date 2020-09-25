CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in the chest on a multi-use bike path along Interstate 205 under Highway 224 in Clackamas.
Cain Newcomb, 50, of Milwaukie, is facing charges including two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and attempted assault in the second degree.
Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. and learned that Newcomb had stabbed an 18-year-old from Clackamas in the chest, according to investigators. The teenager also appeared to have a punctured lung, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office says Newcomb is well-known to authorities and has numerous prior arrests dating from 1993 on a variety of charges.
Deputies detained Newcomb and provided first aid to the victim, applying a chest seal and using pressure bandaging directly to the wound.
American Medical Response and Clackamas Fire District #1 paramedics arrived to help and the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
According to detectives, the victim before getting stabbed had asked Newcomb for a cigarette. This question appeared to make the Newcomb upset, according to deputies, and Newcomb stabbed the victim.
