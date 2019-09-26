Sheriff: Man uploaded child sex abuse images to Facebook; meth seized during arrest in S. Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, OR (KPTV) - A southern Oregon man was arrested after uploading images of child sexual abuse to Facebook, according to deputies.
The investigation began Sept. 2 when Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives were alerted to suspicious online activity by the Oregon Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The DOJ received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of child sexual abuse uploaded by a Facebook user.
Deputies said further investigation identified Armando Rangel Valle, 32, as the suspect.
Detectives served a search warrant at Valle’s home on the 700 block of Beall Lane in Central Point on Wednesday. Electronic devices were seized, and deputies said they also found an ounce of methamphetamine.
Valle was arrested on charges of encouraging child sexual abuse and possession of meth.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-770-8333 and refer to case #19-18593.
