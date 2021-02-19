Sheriff: Man used infant as a shield against deputies after crashing car with child on his lap in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An assault suspect crashed his car with an infant on his lap, and then used the child as a shield against deputies as he resisted arrest, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a woman who had been assaulted at a home near Powell Butte Nature Park at 1:13 a.m. Friday. The woman told deputies that in her escape, she left her 3-month-old child behind. The woman feared the child was in grave danger.
Responding deputies learned the suspect, 35-year-old Zaday Atenogenes Rojas, was believed to be in possession of weapons.
Deputies said they saw the suspect speed out of the area in a red Ford SUV. The suspect crashed into another car and then a snowbank on the 17400 block of Southeast Franklin Court.
Deputies approached the vehicle and noted that the suspect was holding the baby on his lap. Rojas did not cooperate with the deputies’ orders and he did not surrender the child. Instead, investigators said Rojas refused to exit the SUV and used the infant as a shield.
A short time later, deputies said they were able to take Rojas into custody and rescue the infant.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was also taken for a medical evaluation and was determined to not be injured.
Rojas was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, menacing, custodial interference, reckless endangering of another person, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
Lock him up and throw away the key.
I hope KPTV publishes his sentence. I want to hear how these various criminals are punished.
esta una cara familiar ? No esta daiblo
unlegal.??.. he acts thusly !
If he goes to jail, Biden will let him out.
