LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted for assaulting another person at a 7-Eleven in Mill City last month has been arrested, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
On Feb. 19, at about 1:30 p.m., deputies were called out to an assault at a 7-Eleven, located at 200 Northwest Santiam Boulevard. The sheriff's office said an employee reported a man struck another man with a machete-like weapon.
The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Klint Wise, fled the scene. He was not located at the time, and the sheriff's office said he was considered armed and dangerous.
The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, at about 1:35 a.m., the sheriff's office said deputies were called out to a home in Lebanon after receiving information that Wise was at the location.
According to the sheriff's office, Wise was found hiding in the bathroom of the home and taken into custody with incident.
Wise was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.
