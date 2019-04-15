CASTLE ROCK, CO (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to multiple sex crimes in southern Oregon is in jail in Colorado, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Detectives say Isaac James Bergstrom had sexual contact with girls in their early teens from approximately 2015 to 2017. They say Bergstrom met the victims through school, activities and acquaintances both during and after his time as a student at Phoenix High School in southern Oregon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bergstrom contacted the victims in person in the Phoenix and Medford areas, as well as through text and mobile applications.
Bergstrom was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury last week on charges involving four victims. Detectives believe there could be additional local victims who have not yet come forward.
Bergstrom’s indictment included charges of sodomy in the first degree, sodomy in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, sexual harassment, and attempted sexual abuse in the third degree.
Following the indictment, a circuit court judge issued a warrant for Bergstrom’s arrest. The U.S. Marshal’s Service and local law enforcement officers in Colorado arrested Bergstrom Monday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333 and refer to case #18-26172.
