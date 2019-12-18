GILLIAM COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s death in Portland, according to police.
Charvell Douglas, 47, was arrested on a murder warrant Wednesday morning in Gilliam County. The warrant is connected with the death of 43-year-old Jaquona Goggans.
Goggans was found dead in a car trunk at a parking lot off Southeast 135th Avenue and Southeast Division Street on Feb. 7, according to police. FOX 12 spoke with family members in February at a vigil held in Goggans’ honor.
“There’s no reason for someone to do this to my baby,” Goggans’ mother, Annette Campbell, said. “You know, whoever did this, think about it, if it was one of your kids.”
Deputies arrested Douglas on Wednesday after they were dispatched to help a driver in the area of Highway 19 at milepost 67.
They found Douglas in a red Pontiac Vibe and said he was acting suspiciously, as if he was reaching for something. Deputies asked Douglas to exit the vehicle, but he refused, according to the sheriff’s office. Two passengers in the Pontiac were able to exit safely.
Douglas then led a pursuit north on Highway 19, reaching speeds between 90 and 100 miles-per-hour, according to the sheriff’s office. He eventually turned off the highway onto a dirt road and crashed into Wheeler County Sheriff’s unit, according to law enforcement.
Douglas after he was treated for minor injuries was transported to NORCOR for the murder warrant out of Multnomah County. According to deputies, he is being questioned regarding his involvement with Goggans’ death. The sheriff’s office says additional charges from the pursuit are pending.
