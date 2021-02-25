YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who led deputies on a brief pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
Prior to 3 p.m., the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office requested assistance at a home on Phillips Road.
Washington County deputies responded and found Joshua Dustin Reynolds, 34, driving away from the location. The sheriff's office said Reynolds has a warrant for his arrest.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Reynolds did not stop and a short pursuit began.
According to the sheriff's office, Reynolds drove on the wrong side of the roadway, causing oncoming traffic to avoid him. Deputies stopped the pursuit due to his reckless driving.
Yamhill County deputies later located the vehicle Reynolds was driving, but he was not inside. Deputies searched the area, but did not locate him.
The sheriff's office said Reynolds has been armed in past contacts.
Anyone who sees Reynolds is asked not to contact him, but call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.