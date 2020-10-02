MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A man who threatened to burn down a car dealership was arrested on arson charges after setting multiple cars on fire, according to deputies.
Firefighters responded to Brooks Motor Co. on the 18700 block of McLoughlin Boulevard in the Milwaukie area at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said the burning vehicles had been marked for sale and most of them were parked next to each other in a line in the center of the secured lot. Two additional vehicles were set on fire under a covered roof structure on the lot that was also damaged by the fire.
Deputies said evidence at the scene showed the fires had been deliberately set.
The owner and an employee told deputies about a man in a wheelchair who had threatened to burn down the car lot the day prior, and also threw a stapler at an employee and threatened to “slit an employee’s throat,” according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies looked into the report and identified the man as Wesley Kloor, 26, of Portland. As the investigation continued at the car dealership, deputies noticed a man in a wheelchair watching from across the street.
Deputies said it was Kloor, and when they contacted him, he smelled strongly of “accelerant.”
A subsequent search of Kloor revealed additional items connected with the arson scene, according to deputies, as well as a Halloween mask.
Kloor was arrested on charges including first-degree arson, second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. His bail was set at $40,000.
A possible motive for the threats and arson was not released by deputies Friday.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case 20-021056.
