LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 46-year-old man was arrested for sex abuse Thursday and investigators believe there could be more victims.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said detectives arrested Eric Wayne Dille of Mill City.
He faces one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to the sheriff, Dille was arrested after video evidence implicated him in the crimes, which happened several years ago.
The victim of Dille’s alleged crimes was a woman he knew, and she was incapacitated when the actions occurred.
Due to video evidence, investigators believe there are other female victims.
The sheriff is encouraging anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Mike Rossiter at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
