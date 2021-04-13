MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a Milwaukie man’s suspicious death in early March, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Jimmy Alan Pearson, 63, of Milwaukie was shot and killed inside his home in the 1700 block of Oak Shore Lane on March 1, according to CCSO. His body was found two days later.
Detectives suspected Nistasha Rose Tate as a suspect shortly after discovering Pearson’s body and learning that she had visited him on the same night he was murdered. They later learned she had been pulled over that same night, and items belonging to Pearson were found inside her vehicle.
Over the next few weeks, detectives learned she had traveled to North Carolina and then to Florida.
On Monday, a U.S. Marshalls arrested Nistasha Rose Tate at a Florida Greyhound station, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Tate is being held without bail in the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail, where she awaits extradition to Clackamas County on a warrant for second-degree murder and robbery.
Clackamas County urges anyone with additional information about the case to the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-004502.
