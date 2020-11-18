CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning after she struck a patrol car twice with stolen vehicle while attempting to flee a deputy in a hotel parking lot, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Just after midnight, a deputy spotted an occupied Mitsubishi sedan parked in a handicap spot at the Sunnyside Inn and Suites, located at 12855 Southeast 97th Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the deputy ran the plates and they came back to a different vehicle.
The deputy parked and approached the Mitsubishi, which was occupied by two women. The deputy contacted the driver, later identified as Madison Taylor-Carden, of Milwaukie.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy noticed that the car's VIN was covered and he could smell fresh paint, as if the vehicle had recently been spray-painted.
When the deputy asked for identification, the sheriff's office said Taylor-Carden started the vehicle and went into reverse, striking the deputy's patrol car. She then went southbound in the hotel parking lot.
Knowing there wasn't an exit to the south, the sheriff's office said the deputy grabbed spike strips and waited for Taylor-Carden to return.
As Taylor-Carden came back in the deputy's direction, he placed the spike strips in front of her vehicle and punctured the tires. Taylor-Carden hit the deputy's vehicle for a second time before continuing northbound through the parking lot.
The sheriff's office said another deputy arrived and blocked Taylor-Carden from leaving the parking lot. Taylor-Carden then climbed out of the window and attempted to flee on foot, but a deputy was able to take her into custody.
The passenger was detained, but later released, according to the sheriff's office.
It was later determined the Mitsubishi had been reported stolen out of Gresham.
The sheriff's office said deputies located methamphetamine, LSD, drug paraphernalia, the original license plates for the vehicle, and a pair of brass knuckles when they searched the vehicle.
Taylor-Carden was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and a parole violation warrant.
Her bail was set at $50,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.