Sheriff: Missing 23-year-old woman found alive at home in Sandy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A missing 23-year-old woman has been found alive at a home in Sandy, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Katie Delaney was not wearing any clothes when she went missing after an argument with a friend in Welches early Tuesday morning, where the temperature was reported at 28 degrees, the sheriff’s office said.
BREAKING: Katie Delaney has been found at a home in Sandy. She’s at the police station and will soon be reunited with family. pic.twitter.com/4w2vETSKHk— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 4, 2020
Deputies were concerned, as Delaney left behind her cell phone and did not take anything with her, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement responded to a report of a 911 call that a woman without clothes was hitch-hiking.
Law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon reported that Delaney had been found alive at a home in Sandy. According to the sheriff's office, the homeowner called police when Delaney had asked for help.
Delaney was taken to the Sandy Police Department to be picked up by her family. Delaney's mother, Maureen, spoke with FOX 12 after he daughter was found safe.
"Just wanted to hug everybody here, just, I don’t know, I am shaky, kinda," Maureen said. "But yea, I can’t wait to see her, I don’t even know what they next step will be."
Search efforts Tuesday included more than 50 people, search dogs, and a airplane, according to authorities.
Deputies thanked the public for their help with the search. No additional information was immediately released.
Well, perhaps instead of just jumping to the conclusion that drugs are involved you could stretch your brain and consider she could have been being chased by a serial killer or someone that was keeping her prisoner. No one runs into the cold night without clothes on unless its a last resort. It would be nice if the news reporters would include more details...
Excuse me, but what little was shared in the report, they did say she left following an argument with a friend..not a serial killer, or that she escaped some kind of Buffalo Bill situation. I'm standing by my assumption that drugs are involved, especially about 12:30am. In fact, I'll even take it a step further. I'll bet the argument was about drugs..as in..they ran out. So she got bent about it..yelled that she's gonna go get some more..and slammed the door on the way out, only to discover a short time later that she..ya know..somehow forgot to put clothes on.
Another naked missing person? I remember a few years ago a woman ran off with no clothes after an argument around Portland. I hope she is found safe.
Holy Schiff..she was "not wearing any clothes" and it was 28 degrees? Uhh..yeah, forget the no cell phone, like..where was she supposed to put it? Guessing drugs and alcohol must have been involved. I hope she found a car or some place to get in from out of the cold, and she found some coverings somehow. I also wonder what the argument was all about..that caused her to take off with no clothes on in the middle of the night..at the base of a mountain. Definitely one of the more bizarre missing persons reports.
Definitely drugs involved, nobody goes out without clothes in 28 degree weather.
