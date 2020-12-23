LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who were reported missing after they did not return from a trip to the Willamette National Forest have been found safe, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Zelda Sudhoff-Clements and her grandparents, Sharon and Gregory Poitra, left on Monday to go cut down a Christmas tree. The family was reported missing on Tuesday when the girl's mother went to pick Zelda up at the grandparent's house and there was no indication they had returned from their trip, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said an investigation and pinging the grandparent's phones indicated they may have traveled to the Fall Creek area.
Rescue teams searched the area, but did not immediately locate the family.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported on Facebook that Zelda and her grandparents were found in the Quartz Creek area. The family was spotted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that was assisting with the search.
All three are safe and looking forward to being reunited with their family, according to the sheriff's office.
No further details were released.
(2) comments
Yeah. A positive story for once.
I hope that they are found alive... It's definitely not the best time of year to go into the backcountry unless you have experience...
