WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a man reported missing on Monday has been found.
The sheriff's office reported Robert Lloyd Garland, 50, missing after he was last seen on Friday in the Gaston area.
On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said Garland was located and is safe.
No additional information was released.
(1) comment
I hope they find him soon.
