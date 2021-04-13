CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a man who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been found.
The sheriff's office said Thomas "Ted" Housen, 66, was last known to be in Estacada on Monday afternoon. He hadn't been seen since.
At about 1:10 p.m., the sheriff's office said Housen had been found safe.
No additional details were released.
