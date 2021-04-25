WASHINGTON-COUNTY-SHERIFF'S-OFFICE-WSCO-GENERIC-FILE.jpg

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two brothers reported missing in Aloha on Sunday have been found safe, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Skylar Davis, 12, and Brayson Davis, 8, were last seen at 12:30 a.m. at their home near Southwest 175th Avenue and Southwest Shaw Street in Aloha.

They were later found safe.

