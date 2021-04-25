WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two brothers reported missing in Aloha on Sunday have been found safe, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Skylar Davis, 12, and Brayson Davis, 8, were last seen at 12:30 a.m. at their home near Southwest 175th Avenue and Southwest Shaw Street in Aloha.
They were later found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.