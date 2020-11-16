CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a missing teen who ran away from home was found and returned to her parents.
Emily Maurstad-Rasor, 16, was reported missing from her home on Nov. 9. She had left after an argument with her mother.
Deputies said Maurstad-Rasor was believed to be at a friend’s house, so her mother did not immediately contact law enforcement.
After contacting the friend, it was learned that Maurstad-Rasor was not at that home, and her mother called 911 Sunday.
Additional attempts to contact Maurstad-Rasor via social media, her friends and trusted adults have not been successful.
Deputies said Maurstad-Rasor does not have any known medical or mental health issues.
Clark County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for their assistance.
