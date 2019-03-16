DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man reported out of Douglas County last week could be in Salem area, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies Saturday said family and friends last heard from Justin Grant Bibow, 29, on Sunday, March 10. Bibow was reported missing two days later.
Deputies have since been investigating the report, but so far, have been unsuccessful in locating him.
Deputies say a day before Bibow was reported as missing, a Salem police officer conducted a computerized record check on him. The sheriff’s office believes Bibow could still be in the Salem area and is asking the public for help locating him.
According to deputies, Bibow stands around five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs approximately 320 pounds. The sheriff’s office says he has hazel eyes and brown hair and is associated with a white 2016 Dodge Ram Cummins pickup with Oregon license plate 850JTM.
Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement and reference Douglas County Sheriff’s Office case #19-1136.
