WASHINGTON COUTNY, OR (KPTV) – A 79-year-old man reported missing has been found safe near the Eastmoreland Golf Course, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office asked for help Friday morning finding John Swearingen.
Deputies said Swearingen is living with dementia and went missing from the Garden Home area on Thursday while his caretaker was asleep.
Portland police officers found Swearingen safe later on Friday. The sheriff's office thanked officers for their help.
(1) comment
[ohmy]Why wasn't the person he lives with more cautious about him wandering? They knew he had dementia.
