MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing 21-year-old woman has been found and is safe, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies asked for the public's help over the weekend to find Madison Hawks, a woman reported missing and last seen holding her cat, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement agents were concerned for Hawks' welfare because they said she is living with disabilities.
The sheriff's office on Monday afternoon said Hawks was found Sunday night by a deputy and returned to a safe location.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.