Sheriff: Missing non-verbal man from Clackamas found safe

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – A non-verbal man reported missing from his Clackamas apartment has been found and is safe, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office asked for help Wednesday afternoon finding Jack Chad Tovio, 30, after his wife came home to find their apartment empty.
Deputies were concerned for Tovio’s welfare, as they said he suffered a stroke about a year ago and is non-verbal.
The sheriff's office late Tuesday afternoon thanked the public for their help in the case.
